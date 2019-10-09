Two killed in shooting in Germany's Halle, one suspect arrested

Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019.

Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they had detained one person. Local media and witnesses reported that a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant were targeted.

Mass-selling daily Bild said the shooting took place in front of a synagogue, and that a hand grenade was also thrown into a Jewish cemetery. Police could not be reached immediately for confirmation, AFP reports.

Federal prosecutors are taking over the investigation after the shooting, magazine Der Spiegel said on its website, a procedural step that indicates a possible link of the attack to terrorism under German law.

The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

Police had earlier said the "perpetrators fled in a car" before saying later that one suspect had been caught. It was not immediately clear whether there were other assailants.

"Our forces have detained one person," local police said on Twitter. "Please nonetheless remain vigilant." Earlier, police tweeted: "According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle. There were several shots."

An eyewitness, Konrad Roesler, told news channel NTV he was in a Turkish restaurant about 600 metres away from the synagogue when "a man wearing a helmet and military uniform" flung a hand grenade at the store. "The grenade hit the door and exploded," he said. "[The attacker] shot at least once in the shop, the man behind me must be dead. I hid in the toilet and locked the door."

Speaking to NTV, a police spokesman said the motive of the suspect or suspects was not clear. "We don't have any indication about the motive of this act."

Gunshots were also heard in Landsberg, about 15 kilometres east of Halle, Focus Online reported.

The main train station in Halle had been closed, national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Wednesday's shootings came three months after the shocking assassination-style murder of local pro-migrant politician Walter Luebcke in the western city of Kassel, allegedly by a known neo-Nazi. Luebcke's killing has deeply shaken Germany, raising questions about whether it has failed to take seriously a rising threat from right-wing extremists.

Investigators have been probing the extent of suspect Stephan Ernst's neo-Nazi ties and whether he had links to the far-right militant cell National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Anti-Semitism is especially sensitive in Germany, which during World War Two was responsible for the genocide of 6 million Jews in the Nazi Holocaust.

Despite comprehensive de-Nazification in the post-war era, fears of resurgent anti-Semitic hatred have never completely gone away, whether from far-right neo-Nazis or more recently from Muslim immigrants.

Occasional past attacks have ranged from the scrawling of Nazi swastikas on gravestones to firebombings at synagogues and even several murders. In recent years, cases of assault or verbal abuse, in some cases directed against people wearing traditional Jewish skullcaps, have raised an outcry.

