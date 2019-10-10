Special coverage: the global fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

A community health worker gives a child Seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) medication in the village of Goundri northeast of Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on August 20, 2019.

Around $14 billion has been pledged by governments, businesses and philanthropists for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria over the next three years. Watch FRANCE 24's special coverage.

Most of that $14 billion is destined for the African continent, where millions of people have died from these epidemics.

Our guests tonight included Zolelwa Sifumba, one of the faces of the Global Fund’s Initiative. She is a doctor from South Africa who contracted multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Éric Fleutelot, technical director of the Major Pandemics unit at Expertise France, also joined us on the set.