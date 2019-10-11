Several people stabbed at shopping mall in Manchester, UK police say

Counter-terrorism police are now leading an investigation into a stabbing incident that injured five people at a shopping mall in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday, as police keep an open mind on the motive.

Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement



"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," it added.

They gave no further details about the incident.

Footage posted online appeared to show one police officer restraining a suspect on the floor as another stands over him pointing a Taser. Another photograph circulating on social media showed paramedics screening off a cafe to treat victims after the shopping centre was evacuated.



Shop worker Jordan, 23, told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that "a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze."



Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.

The city was the location for Britain's most deadly militant attack in recent years when a suicide bomber killed 22 people in May 2017 at the end of a pop concert by Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, not far from the Arndale centre.

