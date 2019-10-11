Skip to main content
Live
#Turkey
#IRAN
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma to face trial for corruption

Issued on: Modified:

Siphiwe Sibeko, REUTERS | South Africa's President Jacob Zuma announces his resignation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

South African former President Jacob Zuma will stand trial on corruption charges relating to a €2.27 billion arms deal after a high court denied him a permanent stay of prosecution on Friday.

Advertising

Zuma, who was in office from 2009-2018, had sought to have the case permanently dropped in March this year on the grounds that it was politically motivated. He will face 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy 30 billion rand of European military hardware for South Africa's armed forces in the late 1990s.

But the trial is expected to begin on Tuesday after High Court judge Willie Seriti ruled that Zuma's "application for the permanent stay is dismissed with costs".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.