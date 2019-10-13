LIVE: Tunisia votes for new president

An election official empties a ballot box after polls closed during a second round runoff of a presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019.

Tunisians voted for their next president on Sunday in the last round of a series of elections that have tested the young democracy, with citizens rejecting established politicians and a major candidate spending weeks behind bars. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

The runoff presidential election pitted Kais Saied, an independent law professor, against Nabil Karoui, a media mogul

facing corruption allegations, after they won more votes than any of the other 24 candidates in the first round last month.

Preliminary turnout figures suggested Sunday's contest had grabbed the public imagination more than either September's first round vote or a parliamentary election a week ago.

