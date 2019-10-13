Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces
Issued on:
The Syrian army will deploy along the entire length of the border with Turkey in an agreement with the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Kurdish-led administration said on Sunday.
Advertising
The army deployment would support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in countering "this aggression and liberating the areas that the Turkish army and mercenaries had entered", it said, in reference to Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.
It would also allow for the liberation of other Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin, the statement
said.
(REUTERS)