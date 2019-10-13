Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces

Syrian army soldiers ride at a back of a truck in the town of Morek, Hama district, Syria August 24, 2019.

The Syrian army will deploy along the entire length of the border with Turkey in an agreement with the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Kurdish-led administration said on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The army deployment would support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in countering "this aggression and liberating the areas that the Turkish army and mercenaries had entered", it said, in reference to Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

It would also allow for the liberation of other Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin, the statement

said.

(REUTERS)