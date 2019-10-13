Skip to main content
Syrian army to deploy along Turkish border in deal with Kurdish-led forces

Issued on:

Syrian army soldiers ride at a back of a truck in the town of Morek, Hama district, Syria August 24, 2019.
Syrian army soldiers ride at a back of a truck in the town of Morek, Hama district, Syria August 24, 2019. Omar Sanadiki, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The Syrian army will deploy along the entire length of the border with Turkey in an agreement with the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Kurdish-led administration said on Sunday.

The army deployment would support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in countering "this aggression and liberating the areas that the Turkish army and mercenaries had entered", it said, in reference to Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

It would also allow for the liberation of other Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin, the statement
said.

(REUTERS)

