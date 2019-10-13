Turkey's Syria offensive could create 'unbearable' humanitarian situation, Macron warns

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they meet for their dinner to discuss European matters ahead of next week's crucial EU Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France October 13, 2019.

Standing alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Sunday that Turkey’s military operation Kurdish forces in Syria risks creating an “unbearable humanitarian situation” and threatens to “help the Islamic State group re-emerge in the region". Paris and Berlin are stepping up efforts to halt the Turkish offensive.

Macron said he has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump in telephone calls that Ankara must cease its attacks immediately.

He is holding an emergency security meeting on Sunday night to discuss the Turkish invasion, and said he's working with Germany on unspecified new initiatives to end it. He and Merkel “both want this offensive to stop”, the French president said.

Merkel echoed that view, adding that while Turkey has "legitimate security concerns", different solutions need to be found for the region.

France and Germany have suspended arms sales to Turkey, and Macron said he and Merkel will continue to coordinate on "initiatives in the coming hours and days."

