Turkish air raid in Syria kills several civilians, at least one journalist

Smoke billows out after Turkish shelling on the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 13, 2019.

At least nine people were killed, including five civilians and one journalist, in a Turkish air raid on a convoy of civilians in northern Syria on Sunday, FRANCE 24 correspondent Jasper Mortimer said.

Advertising Read more

Two French journalists were also injured during the attack. The nationality of the slain journalist has not yet been confirmed.

France 2 television journalist Stéphanie Perez wrote on Twitter that she was travelling in the convoy that was hit.

NGO the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a higher death toll for the strike on the convoy, saying that 10 people were killed.

"Our team is safe but colleagues have died," Perez wrote.

In total, at least 104 Kurdish fighters and about 60 civilians have been killed since Turkey launched its offensive on Kurdish forces in northern Syria on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)