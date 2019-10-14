Lady Liberty: Hong Kong protesters haul statue to mountain top

Protesters in Hong Kong have erected a statue, known as "Lady Liberty3 atop the Lion Rock mountain in the city.

Protesters in Hong Kong have hauled a four-metre statue to the top of a mountain overlooking the city in an effort to inspire their fellow pro-democracy demonstrators to keep up the struggle.

Advertising Read more

Known as “Lady Liberty”, the statue depicts a female protester complete with gas mask and flag.

Early Sunday, protesters dragged the statue to the top of the 495-metre Lion Rock mountain.

Weighing 80kg, the artwork was carried up the steep path to the summit in two pieces, with the help of some 32 people, including 16 professional climbers.

The statue was a regular feature at protests in Hong Kong earlier this summer and was inspired by the "Goddess of Democracy" statue that pro-democracy protesters erected in 1989 at Tiananmen Square in China.

But protesters said Lion Rock would be the statue’s “final resting place”.

“Lately, we have noticed voices emerging in society questioning our movement,” said the statue’s creator, a protester named Alex.

“A lot of us are getting tired as the protests have been going on for four months. We hope with this statue atop the Lion Rock, we can encourage everybody to stay the course to pursue our demands."