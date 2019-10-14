Scottish police deny bungling identity check in French family murder case

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is suspected of mudering his wife and four children in Nantes in 2011.

Scottish police on Monday rejected claims they had told their French counterparts that a man arrested at Glasgow airport at the weekend was one of the country’s most wanted.

“Police Scotland never confirmed, either publicly or privately, that the man in custody was Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, as it was never certain,” it told AFP in a statement.

French police sources had on Friday evening told several media, including AFP, that police in Scotland informed them that de Ligonnes had been detained in Glasgow when he arrived on a flight from Paris.

De Ligonnes, 58, is wanted in connection with the murder of his wife and their four children in the western city of Nantes in 2011 in a case that has gripped the nation.

French police said they had previously been told fingerprints were a partial match but a DNA test later came back negative and the detained man was later released.

