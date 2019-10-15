Mozambique votes amid hopes of capitalising on energy reserves (3/3)

Mozambicans are voting today in the country’s fifth presidential election after the most violent campaign period on record. The two main parties, previously enemies in a protracted civil war, recently signed another peace deal as multinational energy firms strike multibillion-dollar deals for the country’s resources.

The discovery of enormous gas reserves will make Mozambique the continent’s biggest producer, bringing in $50 billion in investment from multinational energy companies.

FRANCE 24 spent a day with a local to hear about the issues affecting the country and the campaign.

Click on the video player above to view the report by Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Frank Hersey.



