Moroccan king pardons journalist jailed for having an abortion

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday issued a royal pardon for journalist Hajar Raissouni, overturning a court sentence for an "illegal abortion" and sexual relations outside marriage, the justice ministry said.

The 28-year-old will walk free "in the coming hours", while sentences handed down to her fiance, gynaecologist, anaesthetist and a medical assistant were also overturned, an official told AFP.

Raissouni was sentenced to one year in jail in a ruling last month after being arrested in August.

A journalist for Akhbar Al-Yaoum – an Arabic-language newspaper which has a history of run-ins with the authorities – Raissouni was sentenced under Article 490 of the legal code of the Muslim kingdom.

That article punishes sexual relations out of wedlock, while the law also forbids all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Lawyers for 28-year-old Raissouni had called for her acquittal during the trial, denying she had had an abortion.

