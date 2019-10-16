Second French academic held in Iran since June, colleagues confirm

FRANCE 24 screen grab | Roland Marchal, an expert on conflicts in Sub-Saharan Africa, speaks to FRANCE 24 on March 24, 2013.

A second French academic has been detained in Iran since June, members of his research group confirmed on Wednesday in a case that threatens to further complicate France's efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Advertising Read more

Confirming a report by French newspaper Le Figaro, the FASOPO research group said prominent French academic Roland Marchal has been in detention in Iran since June, when he was arrested alongside his Franco-Iranian colleague, anthropologist Fariba Adelkhah.

Marchal and Abdelkhah both work at Sciences Po university in Paris and are members of the research group, which said it had remained quiet about Marchal's detention at the request of French authorities.

French foreign ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment, REUTERS said.

Tehran accuses Paris of meddling

On October 4, Iran said France's call for the release of 60-year-old anthropologist Adelkhah was an interference in its internal affairs and would not help resolve the issue. Adelkhah was arrested at a time when France and other European powers were caught up in an international standoff over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States abandoned last year.

President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to mediate between Iran and the US amid growing tension between the long-time foes in recent months.

Citing a person close to Marchal, Le Figaro said he had been seen by French diplomats and transferred to a standard prison.

France advises French nationals to postpone any travel plan

On October 9, France issued a new advisory for Iran warning people to postpone professional and personal travel plans.

"Due in particular to the arbitrary arrest and detention practices of the Iranian security and intelligence services, visiting Iran today poses risks," the advisory said. "These services are, in general, very intrusive, especially with regard to the contacts of foreign nationals with the population, notably for those in universities, who are the subject of extra surveillance."

In another incident that is likely to stoke tensions between Paris and Tehran, Iran said on Monday it had captured and repatriated Ruhollah Zam, a Paris-based journalist suspected of using social media to fuel anti-government street unrest across Iran early last year.

French officials in a public online briefing on Tuesday did not answer questions on Zam.

Rights activists have criticised Iran's arrests of dual nationals that they say are aimed at getting concessions from other countries. In April, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered a prisoner swap to secure the release of jailed Iranians in the United States.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)