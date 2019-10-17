Skip to main content
Liveblog: A Brexit deal is reached, but DUP refuse to back it

Yves Herman, REUTERS | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019.
Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest news and reactions to the Brexit deal reached Thursday between the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's Jean-Claude Juncker.

  • Juncker and Johnson said that Britain and the EU had agreed a new Brexit deal, hours before a new summit in Brussels.
  • "Where there is a will, there is a deal – we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that [the EU summit] endorses this deal," Juncker tweeted.
  • Johnson also broke the news, tweeting that "we have a great new deal that takes back control". He now has to convince the British Parliament to back it, although he has no majority there.
  • After the announcement, Northern Ireland’s DUP stated that its position had not changed and it could not support Boris Johnson's deal in Parliament.

 

