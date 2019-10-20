Skip to main content
Lebanon's Hariri announces reform package after days of protests

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives an address at the government headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on October 18, 2019. Marwan Tartah, AFP
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has agreed a package of reforms with governmentpartners to ease an economic crisis that has sparked nationwide protests, official sources told Reuters, with a cabinet meeting expected on Monday to approve them.

Hariri, who is leading a coalition government mired by sectarian and political rivalries, gave his feuding government
partners a 72-hour deadline on Friday to agree reforms that could ward off crisis, hinting he may otherwise resign.

The decisions call for a 50% reduction in the salaries of current and former officials and $3.3 billion in contributions
from banks to achieve a "near zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

It also includes a plan to privatise its telecommunications sector and an overhaul to its crippled electricity sector, a
crucial demand among potential foreign donors and investors needed to unlock some $11 billion in funds to Lebanon.

The sources said the budget would not include any additional taxes or fees amid widespread unrest that were triggered in part by a decision last week to put a levy on WhatsApp calls.

The reforms also called for establishing new regulatory and transparency bodies within a "short period" of time to oversee reform plans. Central to protester demands is an end to what they say is rampant corruption destroying the economy.

(REUTERS)

