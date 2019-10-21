Commons speaker refuses to allow new vote on Johnson's Brexit deal

The House of Commons speaker said it "would be repetitive and disorderly" to hold another vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal.

Britain's parliamentary speaker John Bercow told the government on Monday it could not again tryto get a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal because it was posing the same question to parliament twice.

Instead, Bercow said, it could pursue the route of getting the legislation required for Britain's departure from the

European Union through parliament first rather than having a straight 'yes or no' vote on the agreement.

"In summary, today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances," Bercow told parliament.

"My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so."

