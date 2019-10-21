Hariri announces reforms, so will Lebanon get its revolution?

Demonstrators calling for fundamental changes vowed to keep up protests after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday announced his cabinet had approved economic reforms. But can Lebanon break out of an entrenched political system?

Sandwiched between antagonistic neighbours, with a diverse populace governed under an archaic power-sharing arrangement between religious groups, Lebanon has put up with dysfunctional governance for so long that it has spawned a quintessentially Lebanese protest culture.



On Sunday, when hundreds of thousands of Lebanese across the country demonstrated for a fourth straight day, the protest signs were biting, hilarious and unfailingly hit the bull’s eye. “I can’t believe I still have to protest this shit,” read a placard waved by a teenage girl in the Lebanese capital. A few metres away in the heart of Beirut’s slick downtown district, a protester smiled assuredly at news cameras as she brandished a banner proclaiming, “The power of the people is stronger than the people in power”.



Barely 24 hours later, the people in power appeared to have recognized the power of the people. On Monday, Prime Minister Hariri’s cabinet – comprising ministers from rival constituencies and parties under an unwieldy coalition government – overwhelmingly approved a raft of economic reform proposals.



Hariri had given his ministers until Monday night to approve the reforms, failing which, he implied, he would resign. That threat was averted when the cabinet, during a nearly five-hour emergency meeting, approved a 2020 budget that included 50 percent salary cuts for current and former presidents, ministers and lawmakers.