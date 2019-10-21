Skip to main content
Live
#Lebanon
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Israel's Netanyahu gives up attempt to form new government

Issued on: Modified:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem on October 3, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem on October 3, 2019. Menahem Kahana, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Israel's president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition – a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty. 

Advertising

Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month's national election. But President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a government because he had more support, 55 seats, than any other candidate.

Netanyahu had hoped to form a broad "unity" government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz. But late Monday, Netanyahu announced he came up short.

Rivlin says he will now give Gantz a chance to form a government, though Gantz does not appear to have enough support either.

If Gantz fails, Israel could hold its third election in less than one year.

(AP)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.