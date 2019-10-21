'Lebanon is going backwards,' taxi driver-protester tells FRANCE 24

Lebanon is one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world and now, for the first time in over a decade, the country is also running low on hard currency, specifically US dollars. Petrol prices as a result are on the rise and protesters are taking to the streets en masse.

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Zohra Ben Miloud and Mohamed Salem spent the day with a taxi driver from a Hezbollah stronghold to learn why he has decided to join the growing protest movement.

To watch their report from Dahiyeh, Lebanon, click on the player above.