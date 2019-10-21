Skip to main content
Live
#Lebanon
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Special Report

'Lebanon is going backwards,' taxi driver-protester tells FRANCE 24

Issued on: Modified:

Screengrab, FRANCE 24 | Hassan, a 24-year-old cab driver in Dahiyeh, Lebanon.
Text by: Nadia MASSIH | Zohra BEN MILOUD | Mohamed SALEM

Lebanon is one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world and now, for the first time in over a decade, the country is also running low on hard currency, specifically US dollars. Petrol prices as a result are on the rise and protesters are taking to the streets en masse.

Advertising

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Zohra Ben Miloud and Mohamed Salem spent the day with a taxi driver from a Hezbollah stronghold to learn why he has decided to join the growing protest movement.

To watch their report from Dahiyeh, Lebanon, click on the player above.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.