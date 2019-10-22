Skip to main content
Lebanon ‘sectarian system has entrenched’ the country, students tells FRANCE 24

Screengrab, FRANCE 24 | An American University of Beirut student, on October 21, 2019.
Lebanese students have joined the general strike as hundreds of thousands step up their five-day protest against the government, to root out systemic corruption. But the young want to end Lebanon’s sectarian politics, FRANCE 24’s reporters say.

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Zohra Ben Miloud and Mohamed Salem spent the day with members of the secular society of the American University of Beirut, who joined the growing protest movement, in order to put an end to the country’s sectarian system and corruption.

To watch their report from Dahiyeh, Lebanon, click on the player above.

