Turkish civilians on Syria border back Erdogan's offensive

While the international community has criticised Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria, Turkish civilians along the border are broadly supportive of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's campaign against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria. FRANCE 24's Amar al Hameedwi, Karim Hakiki and Clovis Casali sent this report from the Turkish border town of Akcakale.

As Turkish troops moved into northern Syria, the YPG fired back across the border, accentuating ill-feeling towards the Kurdish-led Syrian militia on the Turkish side.

Mehmet Erzak’s home was one of ten hit by Kurdish fire in Akcakale, but his support for the offensive is undiminished.

“We don’t care about this house, I’d sacrifice 1,000 more houses for our President Erdogan,” he says.

