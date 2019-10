United Nations cuts hiring, heating and escalators amid worst ever cash-flow crisis

The United Nations headquarters in New York. Jessica Le Masurier

The UN is facing its worst budget crisis in a decade, with officials saying they are 1.4 billion short on dues. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that there may not be enough money for staff salaries next month if member states do not pay what they owe. Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York.