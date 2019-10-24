Tripoli resident tells FRANCE 24 why she joined Lebanon’s revolt against corruption

Barea Tarboush, a resident of the Bab el Tabbeneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, tells FRANCE 24 why she joined the protest movement.

Years of corruption and mismanagement have stranded public services beyond breaking point in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, pushing people out in the streets. A resident tells FRANCE 24 how years of neglect have led to the current mass protests.

Advertising Read more

FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih, Zohra Ben Miloud and Mohamed Salem spent the day with a resident of Tripoli, a northern Lebanese city known as a traditional bastion of support for Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to learn why she has decided to join the growing protest movement.

To watch their report from Tripoli, Lebanon, click on the player above.

