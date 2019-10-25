Anti-government protests in Lebanon also break out in Hezbollah’s heartland

The anti-government protests in Lebanon have spread also to the powerful Hezbollah heartland in the south. FRANCE 24 reports from the streets of Nabatieh, where hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest government corruption.

“They should resign!” a demonstrator in Nabatieh told FRANCE 24’s reporters Nadia Massih, Zohra Ben Miloud and Mohamed Salem.

“Here, many died in the 2006 war with Israel, our homes have been destroyed. But they cannot use 'Resistance to Israel' as a trump card. We are fed up and want to live!” he said.

As elsewhere in Lebanon, the demonstrators are protesting a regime they see as both corrupt and inefficient. And with three ministers in the government, the perception of Hezbollah is changing – even on the party’s hometurf.

To watch their report from Nabatieh, Lebanon, click on the player above.

