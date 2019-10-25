Week in Review: Protests in Lebanon, humanoid robots and Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre

Protesters take to the streets of Lebanon, a badly burned Kurdish boy arrives in France for treatment, a landmark Leonardo da Vinci exhibition opens at the Louvre and FRANCE 24 takes a look at humanoid robots.

ARTICLES

Hariri announces reforms, so will Lebanon get its revolution?

Demonstrators calling for fundamental changes vowed to keep up protests after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday announced his cabinet had approved economic reforms. But can Lebanon break out of an entrenched political system?



Once the golden boy of progressives, Trudeau’s star power is waning

Once Canada’s poster-boy for progressive values, Justin Trudeau swept to power in 2015 on the promise of change and a new way of doing politics. But he’s battling for political survival as Canadians prepared to vote in a general election on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign rally ahead the federal election, on October 18, 2019 in Vaughan, Canada. Cole Burston, AFP

Fearing for their future, North Devon farmers divided over Brexit

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, feelings about Brexit run high among the farming community in North Devon. Some farmers are pushing for a clean break with the continent while others fear the loss of their subsidies.

Kurdish boy severely burned during Turkish offensive arrives in France for treatment

A Syrian Kurdish boy who was severely burned during the Turkish incursion was evacuated Tuesday from Iraqi Kurdistan to France for medical treatment amid accusations that Turkey used chemical weapons in a Syrian border region.

TV SHOWS ONLINE

FOCUS

By looking after senior citizens, Spanish village boosts jobs and birth rate

What if providing better care to senior citizens was a concrete solution to rural exodus? The Spanish village of Pescueza has made this a priority. Investing in the happiness of its elders has helped create jobs and, ultimately, new families. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Monte Francis.

USA: 400 years later, wounds of slavery yet to heal

In 1619, an English ship carrying 20 manacled Africans docked on the shores of what is now the US state of Virginia. The event is considered the official start of slavery in the United States, which lasted for well over two centuries. Today, 400 years later, many descendants of those men and women who were heartlessly bought and sold say the US still has a long way to go to face up to this dark chapter in its history. Our correspondents report.

Focus on FRANCE 24: screen grab from 400 years after slavery began in America FRANCE 24

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Lebanon: Restrictions and disinformation amid protests

Nationwide demonstrations continue in Lebanon. They are the largest the country has seen in 15 years, despite an unprecedented package of economic reforms proposed by the government. The opposition movement, which has united the nation across sectarian divides, is calling for an overhaul of a political system it calls corrupt. As ever, the media is playing a significant role. For more, we talk to Kareem Chehayeb, an independent journalist and human rights researcher in Beirut.

THE 51 PERCENT

The Art of Feminism: Does a feminist aesthetic exist?

In this special edition, we take a look at how feminism is portrayed in art. We meet a young French performance artist who is challenging the way we view femininity. We also head to the Moroccan city of Rabat which is holding its first women-only biennale. Plus we meet art historian and author of "The Art of Feminism," Amy Tobin, who talks about how the art world has failed women.

FRANCE 24's The 51 Percent looks at the art of feminism. FRANCE 24

YOU ARE HERE

Woodland wonders: Autumn in France's Champagne region

With its vineyards and knotted beech trees, France's Champagne region conceals many treasures. In Fleury-la-Rivière, Thibault produces a champagne with iodised notes because of a Lutetian-era sea that used to flow underneath. His father Patrice, an archaeologist, digs the soil which is full of shells. The nearby Forest of Verzy is also full of mystery. It's this wild and sublime nature that gives such a unique taste to the Champagne region's bubbles. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover it.

FRANCE 24's You are Here visit the Champagne region in Autumn FRANCE 24

THE INTERVIEW

'Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto', Vandana Shiva tells FRANCE 24

Vandana Shiva is a world-famous environmental activist from India. Her latest book is entitled "One Earth, One Humanity vs. the 1%". She tell us about more her opposition to big multinationals such as Monsanto for their nefarious influence on agriculture. But Shiva also singles out billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg for criticism. "When Bill Gates pours money into Africa for feeding the poor in Africa and preventing famine, he’s pushing the failed Green Revolution, he’s pushing chemicals, pushing GMOs, pushing patterns", she tells FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

Native American activist Madonna Thunder Hawk: 'It's the young people's time now'

Madonna Thunder Hawk is a legendary Native American civil rights activist and co-founder of the American Indian organisation Women of All Red Nations. She is currently starring in "Warrior Women", a documentary depicting her life. Thunder Hawk reflects on the fight for Native American rights, the progress achieved over the decades, and the need for a new generation to take up the mantle. "American policy has always been a policy of taking", she tells FRANCE 24.

FRANCE 24's Interview with American Indian activist Madonna Thunder Hawk FRANCE 24

ENCORE

Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre: Historic exhibition marks 500 years since artist’s death

Five centuries after the master of the Renaissance died, special events have been taking place in France, Italy and further afield to celebrate Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary talent in both arts and science. Ten years in the making, a new exhibition showing at the Louvre is the largest collection of his work in any one place.

FRANCE 24's Encore celebrates the opening of major Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre. FRANCE 24

'Sorry We Missed You': Ken Loach skewers the gig economy

Film critic Lisa Nesselson applauds veteran director Ken Loach's latest film "Sorry We Missed You", and tells Olivia Salazar-Winspear why the story of Ricky and Abbie is a cautionary tale for our cash-strapped times. They also discuss the moral and socio-economic questions at the heart of "Hustlers", which sees Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu swap pole dancing in nightclubs for a more questionable - albeit creative - moneymaking scheme.

Singer Beth Hart: 'We're supposed to be messy and a little bit naughty'

Beth Hart has worked with some of the biggest rock stars and over the last 20 years has made a name for herself in the blues world. This month, she released her ninth studio album, "War In My Mind", in which she evokes living with her bipolarity and battling addictions, as well as having fun as a woman. She sat down with FRANCE 24's Marjorie Hache.

FRANCE 24's Encore talks to singer Beth Hart. FRANCE 24

Canada's artists lead the country's indigenous renaissance

FRANCE 24's culture show takes you to Canada to meet some of the artists leading the country's indigenous renaissance. The UN has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages, in a bid to raise awareness of the consequences of the endangerment of indigenous languages around the world. We visit a country reclaiming its indigenous heritage.

FASHION

To be desirable, fashion must be durable

It’s no secret that fashion is an extremely polluting industry. For some, that’s been rather hard to admit - but the paradigm is shifting. These days, words like biodiversity and recycling are very much on trend. That’s as true for fashion industry events as it is for young up-and-coming designers. FRANCE 24 takes a closer look.

FRANCE 24's Fashion looks at durable designers engaging with recycling and biodiversity. FRANCE 24

DOWN TO EARTH

Organic farming 'supersized': An imperfect solution for the planet?

This week Down to Earth is in southern Spain, amidst the world's largest greenhouse complex. In just a few years, Spain has become the undisputed leader of organic farming in Europe. But is intensive organic farming a real solution for the planet? We find out more.

PERSPECTIVE

Women's empowerment: Promoting digital tools to close the gender gap

Lindsey Nefesh-Clarke is the founder and managing partner of W4 (Women's WorldWide Web). It's Europe's first crowdfunding platform dedicated to girls' and women's empowerment. "There is such a dire need to fund access to skills training, and that’s not just on the other side of the world… we are also facing a digital gender divide right here in Europe", she told FRANCE 24.

FRANCE 24's Perspective explores women's digital empowerment with Lindsey Nefesh-Clarke, founder of W4. FRANCE 24

TECH 24

Human-like machines: How 'human' should humanoid robots be?

In this edition we explore what robots are and what can they do today. Will they be able to decide for themselves tomorrow? We give you some answers about these "human-like" machines that are set to become more and more common in our daily lives. Plus, we speak to Alain Bensoussan, a French lawyer who is fighting for the creation of a legal status for robots. And in Test 24, we tell you about NeOse Pro, a gadget that mimics the human sense of smell.