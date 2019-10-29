Lebanon’s PM Hariri offers to resign after weeks of protest

Lebanon's embattled Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday he would submit his resignation following nearly two weeks of unprecedented protests demanding political change.

In a televised address, Hariri said he would submit his government's resignation to President Michel Aoun in response to the protests, saying his administration had "reached a dead end".

"It has become necessary for us to make a great shock to fix the crisis. I am going to the Baabda Palace to give my resignation," Hariri added, calling on all Lebanese to protect civil peace.

The prime minister's announcement came hours after a mob loyal to Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed a camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in central Beirut.

The protest camp had been the focal point of the countrywide rallies against the political elite, which demonstrators accuse of rampant corruption and steering Lebanon towards economic collapse.

FRANCE 24's Beirut correspondent Leila Molana-Allen said the mob “were attacking protesters, they were ripping things apart, they were attacking media as well”.

The show of force came after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said last week that roads closed by protesters should be reopened and suggested the demonstrators were financed by foreign enemies.

Smoke rose as some of the tents were set ablaze. Hezbollah and Amal supporters had earlier fanned out in the downtown area of the capital shouting “Shia, Shia” and cursing protesters.

“With our blood and lives we offer ourselves as a sacrifice for you Nabih,” they chanted in reference to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Amal movement. “We heed your call, we heed your call, Nasrallah,” they added.

Security forces did not intervene to stop the assault, in which protesters were hit with sticks and were seen appealing for help as they ran, witnesses said. Tear gas was eventually fired to disperse the crowds.

Reforms not enough

Nationwide protests since October 17 have paralysed Lebanon at a time of deep economic crisis -- banks were closed for a 10th day on Tuesday along with schools and businesses.

Hariri’s offer to resign is a challenge to the powerful Hezbollah movement -- Nasrallah has twice said that he was against such a step, citing the risk of a dangerous void.

Hariri last week sought to defuse popular anger through a set of reform measures agreed with other groups in his coalition government, including Hezbollah, to tackle corruption and long-delayed economic reforms.

But with no immediate steps towards enacting these steps, they did not satisfy demonstrators whose demands include the resignation of his coalition government.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)