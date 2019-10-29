Skip to main content
UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election

Issued on: Modified:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the key condition for his party to support an early election has been met. Henry Nicholls, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Britain's main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a December election, although the date remains to be fixed.

Advertising

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a 'no deal' Brexit being off the table."

He said the decision by EU leaders on Monday to delay Brexit to January 31 meant that "for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen," he said in a statement.

Johnson has called for an election on December 12 but Labour and other opposition parties are pushing for a date nearer to December 9.

"It will be a December election," a Labour party source told AFP.

The prime minister will on Tuesday bring forward a bill to legislate for the snap poll, which is expected to pass parliament in the next few days.

(AFP)

