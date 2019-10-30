Rwanda opens doors to refugees

Rwanda is taking in refugees and asylum-seekers under an emergency programme agreed with the African Union and the UN. The asylum-seekers, many of whom are from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia, can now decide to return to their homeland, be sent to a third country, or stay in Rwanda.

Advertising Read more

Most migrants were attempting to cross the Mediterranean, but instead ended up imprisoned in Libya. Nearly 120 more still stranded in the North African country are set to arrive in Rwanda in November.

FRANCE 24's Grainne Harrington and Simon Wolfhart report.

Click on the player above to watch the video.

