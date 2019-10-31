US House votes to formalise Trump impeachment process

The US House of Representatives cast their votes on a resolution that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on October 31, 2019

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

Advertising Read more

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.



The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalize the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.



(AFP)