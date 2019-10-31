Week in Review: Baghdadi’s fall, France's Vampire retrospective and inside Miss Maggie’s kitchen

A look at the rise and fall of the Islamic State group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, British fishermen are fed up with the Brexit delay, France struggles with its secularist ideals and FRANCE 24 takes a look inside Miss Maggie’s kitchen.

ARTICLES

Baghdadi’s rise: From football-obsessed student to self-styled caliph

The man the world came to know as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seized on the conflict, chaos and mismanagement in his native Iraq to propel himself from a low-level prisoner in US detention to one of the world’s most dangerous terror chiefs.

Iraqi youth watch the news of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi death, in Najaf, Iraq October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

Secrecy surrounding Baghdadi raid betrays US distrust of NATO ally Turkey

Islamic State (IS) group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was found and killed over the weekend in northern Syria just a few miles from the Turkish border in a US raid that evaded the Turkey’s Incirlik base, in a sign of the increasing distrust between US and Turkish militaries.

British fishermen battle ‘codfathers’, quotas - and Brexit delay

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the fishermen of Ilfracombe are thoroughly fed up. They were promised a greater share of fishing quotas, that Britain would “take back control” of its waters and become an independent coastal state. But they’ve seen little of the change they voted for. FRANCE 24 reports.

Gavin Vaughan hauls the first whelks of the season ashore in the harbour at Ilfracombe Charlotte Wilkins, FRANCE 24

French move to extend ban on religious symbols sparks fears of 'radical' secularism

Weeks after a far-right politician unleashed controversy by asking a woman accompanying children to remove her veil, the Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment that would extend a ban on wearing religious symbols to those supervising school trips. Some say French secularism is becoming too extreme, while others believe it is being used to shroud Islamophobia.



TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE 51 PERCENT

Ethiopia's gender revolution: The road towards equality

Reporting from Ethiopia, we meet Sehin Teferra, co-founder of the feminist group Setaweet, and also speak to the country’s first female President Sahle-Work Zewde, asking them both about the challenges that lie ahead.

Ethiopia's first female President Sahle-Work Zewde speaks to FRANCE 24 about the country's gender revolution FRANCE 24 screengrab

ENCORE!

Filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins gets up close and personal with Chelsea Manning

She's one of the most enigmatic individuals to feature in recent news headlines: Soldier Bradley Manning came to global attention after leaking classified military documents and, in doing so, became a key figure in the WikiLeaks operation. While serving a 35-year sentence for those actions, Manning was contacted by filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins, who wanted to tell her story. His documentary, "XY Chelsea", deals with Manning’s gender transition but also with her shift from prison life to the media spotlight after her sentence was commuted by Barack Obama in 2017.

Film show: Vampire retrospective, 'The Traitor' and 'The Specials'

Film critic Lisa Nesselson tells us about an exhibition at the Cinémathèque Française that draws the undead out of the shadows to celebrate cinema's most iconic vampires. Classics like "Nosferatu", "The Addiction" and "The Hunger" are also part of the spooky seasonal programming. Next, we check out director Marco Bellochio’s adaptation of the true story of a key Mafia informant in 1980s Italy. And we learn more about the French heartfelt drama "The Specials", which has drawn crowds here in its home country, with Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb in the main roles.

Film critic Lisa Nesselson talks about an exhibition at the Cinémathèque Française that draws the undead out of the shadows to celebrate cinema's most iconic vampires FRANCE 24 screengrab

FOCUS

Risking their lives: Why taxi rides in Mexico can be dangerous for women

In Mexico, it's not uncommon to hear of women being abducted, raped or even killed after getting into taxis. Every day, there are new victims of drivers and their accomplices in organised crime. So far this year, there have been more than 200 reports of attacks inside taxi cabs in Mexico City alone.



Indonesia's sinking capital Jakarta to be relocated

With 11 million inhabitants, the Indonesian capital Jakarta is one of the most densely populated cities on the planet. It's also one of those most threatened by rising sea levels. As a result, authorities recently announced that they will move the capital to a new location over 1,000 kilometres away.

Rising sea levels are posing increasing threats to Jakarta. FRANCE 24 screengrab

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Argentina: Alberto Fernandez elected president amid economic crisis

We take a look at leftist Alberto Fernandez's victory in the Argentinian presidential race. In a country facing the worst economic crisis in two decades, voters delivered a stunning rebuke to incumbent conservative Mauricio Macri's austerity measures.

Argentina's presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running mate former President Cristina Fernandez greet supporters during a closing campaign rally in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on October 24, 2019 Agustin Marcarian, REUTERS

PERSPECTIVE

The art of eating well: A peek inside Miss Maggie’s kitchen

What exactly is "l'art de vivre"? Why do some of us photograph our food more as much as we eat it? And have we all become so obsessed by what we eat that we've forgotten how to simply enjoy food? We talk recipes and foodie culture with home-cooking guru Heloïse Brion, author of "Chez Miss Maggie's Kitchen".

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Counterfeit goods in France: Big business off- and online

Last year, more than 5 million counterfeit goods were seized by the authorities in France. Theft of intellectual property isn’t just a French problem: After US products, French goods are the most faked products in the world. Among the things typically copied are luxury products such as perfume and watches, football shirts, medication, artworks and much more. As the techniques used to make and sell fake goods become ever more sophisticated, companies need to do more to stay ahead of the counterfeiters.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Female protesters on the front line in Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has resigned after nationwide rallies brought the country to a virtual standstill. The protesters want a complete overhaul of an establishment that they call corrupt. Our correspondent Leila Molana-Allen reports on how women have taken an active role in the protests.

Women have taken an active role in Lebanon's protests FRANCE 24 screengrab

YOU ARE HERE

Step back in time: Discovering France's regional dances

In France's western Poitou region, dancers dressed in 18th-century costumes twirl in time to the music. Meanwhile, in the southern town of Gémenos, a dance troupe called La Poulido de Gèmo keeps the local Provence culture alive through traditional dances. Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of its dancers are young people.