Families still seek answers on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

File photo taken Nov. 2, 2018 in Ivory Coast shows posters of RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont (R) and Claude Verlon Sia Kambou / AFP /

The UN marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2, the day two RFI journalists were killed in Mali. But six years after Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon from FRANCE 24's sister radio station were murdered, their families are still trying to find out what really happened to their loved ones.