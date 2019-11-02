Skip to main content
French soldier killed in Mali by roadside bomb

Issued on: Modified:

A French armoured vehicle drives by helicopters on March 27, 2019 during the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali's Gourma region. Daphné Benoit, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

A French soldier was killed in Mali Saturday after his armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb, France's presidency said in a statement.

Corporal Ronan Pointeau died near Menaka in eastern Mali following "the detonation of an improvised explosive device as his armoured vehicle drove by," the statement said.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Pointeau's "sacrifice" and said his thoughts were with the soldier's colleagues and "his Sahelian brothers in arms, who are paying a heavy price in the fight against terrorism."

The Sahel region is the scene of repeated clashes between jihadists and local forces backed by troops from Western countries.

Pointeau's death follows an attack on Friday in the same region that left 49 Malian soldiers dead.

(AFP)

