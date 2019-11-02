'Shia are being treated like traitors': Lebanon protesters angry with Hezbollah

In an unprecedented move, the wave of protest against the Lebanese political class has spread to the Shia strongholds in the south of the country.

In an unprecedented move, the wave of protests in Lebanon has spread to Hezbollah strongholds in the heavily Shia south of the country. FRANCE 24 reports.

Advertising Read more

A political party as well as an armed group, Hezbollah has become caught up in a storm of protests sweeping the country. As part of the government, it has been accused of complicity in corruption and failing ordinary people.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.