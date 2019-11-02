'Shia are being treated like traitors': Lebanon protesters angry with Hezbollah
Issued on: Modified:
In an unprecedented move, the wave of protests in Lebanon has spread to Hezbollah strongholds in the heavily Shia south of the country. FRANCE 24 reports.
Advertising
A political party as well as an armed group, Hezbollah has become caught up in a storm of protests sweeping the country. As part of the government, it has been accused of complicity in corruption and failing ordinary people.
Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.