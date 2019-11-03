Skip to main content
Iraq protesters set up free public services in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square

Demonstrations broke out on October 1 in outrage over rampant corruption and unemployment in Iraq. They were met with a violent crackdown that left dozens dead.
Baghdad’s Tahrir Square has been a focal point for the protests that continue to roil Iraq. For many demonstrators, the square has become a blueprint for the kind of state they want, with free public services provided but no central authority to govern it. FRANCE 24’s Simona Foltyn reports.

Dozens of tents have popped up in Tahrir Square over the past few days, offering medical care, legal advice, supplies, food or a place to rest – all of it free of charge. Protesters there are calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.

“We don’t have a government,” says Sijad Waleed, a tuk-tuk driver. “They only know how to steal.”

