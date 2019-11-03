'Nervous as hell': Hamilton's dad ready for sixth title

Advertising Read more

Austin (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton was surrounded by friends and family, including his beaming father Anthony who said he was "as nervous as hell", ahead of Sunday's potentially-decisive United States Grand Prix.

World champion Hamilton, who is bidding to clinch his sixth drivers world title, had called his father -– once his manager, but no longer a frequent visitor to the paddock -- to tell him he wanted him in Texas.

"I got the call and he told me I had to be here," said Anthony. "All the family have come and we are all here. It's great to be back and be here, amazing.

"Honestly, I can't believe it –- it feels like it is the first year all over again."

Hamilton ended his driver-manager relationship with his father at the end of the 2009 season, but the pair have since rebuilt their father-son relationship.

"Here now, nothing has changed," said Anthony. "Standing here on the grid today, it feels like the first time in 2007 when we had the opportunity to win a world championship.

"I'm as nervous as hell, but I'm enjoying it. I'm happy to be here and I think it is very, very surreal.

"Here we are, a sixth world championship on the brink. It's absolutely amazing! And not bad for a boy from a Stevenage council house."

Father Hamilton added that his son was relishing his battle with the new generation of young drivers in F1.

"He loves it -– for Lewis, these young kids are like a red rag to a bull."

Â© 2019 AFP