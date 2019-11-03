Rangers set up League Cup final clash with Celtic

Advertising Read more

Glasgow (AFP)

Rangers set up a League Cup final with rivals Celtic as Alfredo Morelos scored twice in a 3-0 defeat of Hearts at Hampden on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants will face off in a cup final for the first time since 2011 on December 8 as Rangers aim to win their first major trophy since going into liquidation in 2012.

Hearts sacked manager Craig Levein on Thursday with the Jambos joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership and never threatened to cause an upset under caretaker boss Austin MacPhee despite holding out until first half stoppage time.

Swedish defender Filip Helander broke the deadlock from Morelos's cross seconds before the break and Steve Gerrard's men never looked back.

Morelos then struck twice in 15 minutes at the start of the second period to take his tally for the season to 20.

The Colombian could even have had a hat-trick, but was denied by the offside flag after a cheeky backheel found the net for a third time.

Â© 2019 AFP