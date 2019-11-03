South Korea's Hwang the 'bee's knees' for Bordeaux

Advertising Read more

Bordeaux (AFP)

Bordeaux captain Benoit Costil said South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo is the "bee's knees" after the forward scored his second goal in four Ligue 1 appearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Nantes.

Hwang, 27, who joined the French club from Gamba Osaka for 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in July, claimed his third goal of the league campaign as Bordeaux moved up to sixth in the table.

"His adaptation time has been minimal. He's very efficient. What he's been doing has been the bee's knees," Costil said.

"I prefer to have Hwang with us rather than against us," he added.

Coach Paulo Sousa also praised the 29-time international who set up Francois Kamano for the opening goal of the game with a precise pass with the outside of his foot.

"Hwang is starting to understand his positioning and has better communication with his team-mates," the Portuguese boss said.

"With every match he's starting to be decisive, to show his physical ability. He's an important type of player for us," he added.

