Author Jean-Paul Dubois takes France's highest literary honour, the Goncourt prize

Author Jean-Paul Dubois, 69, has won France's highest literary honour, the Prix Goncourt, for his book, "Tous les hommes n'habitent pas le monde de la même façon" (Not all men inhabit the world in the same way).

Advertising Read more

Marcel Proust, Marguerite Duras and Simone de Beauvoir have all won the Goncourt Prize in the past.

“If Jean-Paul Dubois’s novels were translated from English, he would have the same status as John Irving or William Boyd in France,” Bernard Pivot, President of the Goncourt academy said.

The author’s 22nd book, tells the story of Paul Hansen who has spent two years in a Bordeaux prison.

The story is narrated through Hansen, who recounts how he came to share his cell with a Hells Angels member who is both scary and touching – while dreaming about killing those who don’t come back to him, he is terrified of mice and hairdressing scissors.

Hansen is a kind, gentle and caring type of guy. The reader only finds out the reason for his prison stay at the end of the novel.

As in most of his works, Dubois tells the story of a happier world being replaced by one that’s unjust and full of contempt.

To survive behind the bars, Hansen talks with the dead: Winona, his Irish-Algonquin pilot girlfriend, his father, a simple and tolerant Danish pastor who stays on the job even after he loses his faith, his liberal mother who, even as the “pastor’s wife”, doesn’t hesitate to show porn films in her cinema, and his tiny dog Nouk who plays a key role in the novel.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)