Guinea protesters wounded by gunfire in clashes with police

Members of security forces stand guard as people march during a protest over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term in Conakry, Guinea October 24, 2019.

At least two people were shot and wounded in Guinea's capital on Monday during clashes between police and protesters attending the funerals of victims of violence in recent demonstrations, an AFP correspondent and doctors said.

Advertising Read more

Violence erupted after hundreds marched in Conakry to accompany coffins of people killed in more than a week of demonstrations against President Alpha Conde seeking a third term in the poor West African country.

The AFP correspondent saw two people with bullet wounds and a doctor on the scene told AFP that two more people had been taken to hospital.

"We have seven wounded, including four hit by bullets in the upper body," Dr Seny Fofana, a medic in a nearby clinic.

Conde, whose second term ends next year, launched constitutional consultations in September, saying the former French colony's basic law "concentrates corporate interests" and needed reforms.

But his adversaries say the president will try to push through an amendment allowing him to seek a third term.

At least eight protesters -- 10 according to the opposition -- and a police officer have been killed since October 24, when opposition parties, unions and civil society groups mobilised against a possible third term for Conde.

(AFP)