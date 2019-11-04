Italy's Giovinazzi to keep Alfa Romeo F1 seat next season

Advertising Read more

Austin (AFP)

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi will be back in the Alfa Romeo cockpit for the 2020 season, the Formula One outfit revealed on Monday.

The 25-year-old has collected just four points so far in 2019 but his maturity, enthusiasm and potential have convinced the team to extend his deal.

"We learned a lot this year and I am confident we can make a big step forward next season. I won't be a rookie anymore so there won't be any excuses for me," said Giovinazzi.

"I want to be competitive right from the start of the championship and repay the confidence the team has shown in me."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur said he was extremely pleased with Giovinazzi, whom he described as a very fast driver.

"The way he has integrated into the team and has consistently improved throughout his first full season in the sport are very promising," Vasseur said.

