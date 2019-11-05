Live: Macron inaugurates branch of the Centre Pompidou art museum in Shanghai

David Chipperfield Architects | The architectural project for Centre Pompidou West Bund Museum in Shanghai.

French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate an outpost of Paris's famed Centre Pompidou modern art museum in Shanghai, the museum's first to open outside Europe following recent branch openings in Malaga and Brussels.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Monday seeking new business and climate deals with China. But France is also looking to exercise its soft power, with Macron inaugurating an outpost of the Centre Pompidou in Shanghai's West Bund cultural district.

The branch will officially open on November 8 for a renewable term of five years.

