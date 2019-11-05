South African World Cup-winning quartet named in Barbarians squad

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Makazole Mapimpi, scorer of South Africa's sensational first try in their 32-12 humbling of England in the World Cup final, is one of four Springboks named in a Barbarians squad for three matches in November.

Mapimpi is joined by legendary prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, first choice centre Lukhanyo Am and reserve scrum-half Herschel Jantjies for the games against crowd-pleasing Fiji at Twickenham (November 16), Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (November 30).

Mapimpi, Am and Jantjes will be making their debuts for the Barbarians with 117-times capped Mtawarira his third.

Ironically they will be coached by England head coach Eddie Jones for the opening match with Fiji.

Other standout names in the squad include legendary Irish hooker Rory Best, who will play all three games as a final swansong to his stellar career.

Former Springbok Morne Steyn will also join up with the squad, teaming up again with Mtawarira after making his Barbarians debut with him in 2009. That was against the All Blacks in a famous 25-19 Barbarians win with Bryan Habana’s hat-trick of tries.

