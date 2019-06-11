The Debate

Blind justice? Brazil's judiciary accused of targeting Lula

How blind is justice in Brazil? Justice Minister Sergio Moro is in the hot seat in the wake of leaked messages and audio tapes that show the then-crusading anti-corruption magistrate conspiring with prosecutors to hasten their case against the country's most popular politician. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was prevented from running for president again last year, instead sits in jail - convicted over kickbacks and money laundering as part of the Operation Car Wash scandal.

