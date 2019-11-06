France and China sign deals worth $15 billion, back ‘irreversible’ Paris climate pact

Florence Lo, REUTERS | French President Emmanuel Macron attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6, 2019.

China and France signed contracts totalling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday, as the country’s two leaders reaffirmed their support for the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Advertising Read more

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China, the official said on the third day of Macron's visit to China.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has billed Macron's visit to Shanghai and Beijing as a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.

Speaking at a meeting Wednesday in Beijing, Xi said the two leaders sent a "strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding" the twin concepts along with "working together to build open economies."

Macron arrived in China on Monday seeking new business and climate deals with China. He started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union (EU) had struck a deal with Beijing to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.

The French president earlier visited a sprawling export fair in the commercial hub of Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must "build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized."

Although most of their meetings were centred on trade, Xi and Macron also touted their entente on the environment, declaring on Wednesday that the Paris climate pact is "irreversible".

The two leaders restated "their firm support for the Paris accord which they consider as an irreversible process and a compass for strong action on climate", said a joint statement released after talks in Beijing.

Xi and Macron also reaffirmed their strong determination to improve international cooperation on climate change.

The move comes after the United States this week became the only country to file paperwork to formally withdraw from the accord.

While in Shanghai, Macron presided at the ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a branch of Paris' famed Centre Pompidou modern art museum along the Chinese city's riverfront.

Designed by British architect David Chipperfield, the Pompidou Shanghai embodies China's aspirations to become a global centre of culture as well as business, although the ruling Communist Party's strict demands for ideological purity have caused some to question whether it can succeed in such a quest.

The Pompidou will assemble items for exhibit at the Shanghai outpost from among its huge collections under a five-year contract.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP and AFP)