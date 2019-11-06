World Cup winner Kolbe nominated for Top 14 award

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been shortlisted for the French Top 14 player of the season award, the league announced on Wednesday.

Kolbe, 26, who lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy with the Springboks on Saturday, scored six tries in 16 appearances as his side Toulouse lifted the title for a record 20th time in June.

The pocket-sized winger, who scored a try in Saturday's World Cup final victory over England, is joined by France internationals in club team-mate Antoine Dupont and Clermont's losing finalist Damian Penaud.

Kolbe is also nominated for the French-based player of the World Cup award along with Penaud and Fiji's Bordeaux-Begles centre Semi Radradra.

The ceremony will be held on November 25 in Paris.

