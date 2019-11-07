Congolese warlord given 30-year sentence for crimes against humanity

REUTERS | Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, The Netherlands, November 7, 2019.

The International Criminal Court sentenced a Congolese warlord known as "The Terminator" to 30 years imprisonment Thursday after he was convicted of crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery.

The sentence was the highest ever passed by the global court.

Bosco Ntaganda was found guilty in July of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in atrocities in a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003.

Ntaganda showed no emotion as Presiding Judge Robert Fremr passed sentences ranging from eight years to 30 years for individual crimes and an overarching sentence of 30 years.

The court's maximum sentence is 30 years, although judges also have the discretion to impose a life sentence.

