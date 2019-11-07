Spurs goalkeeper Lloris has elbow surgery

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has had surgery on his elbow injury and remains on course to return early in the New Year, the club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who captained France to World Cup glory last year, suffered a dislocation to the joint when he landed awkwardly on his left arm early in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton on October 5.

The club were monitoring the problem but after specialists said his elbow remained "unstable", Lloris was put under the knife.

The surgery is not expected to lengthen his recovery time, with the club saying he is due to return to training early next year.

"Following further clinical testing and examination, Hugo Lloris has now undergone surgery on his left elbow," Spurs said in a statement on their website.

"The France goalkeeper dislocated his elbow and sustained ligament damage during our Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

"Surgery was advised after further reviews by specialists found the elbow remained unstable.

"Our club captain remains on course to return to training in the early part of next year."

