Environmental activists clean up after protesters in Lebanon

By night, Lebanese protesters take to the streets to air their social and political demands. By morning, a group of environmental activists cleans up after them.

“Revolutions are known to be negative, but what we’re trying to do is break that pattern and make the revolution into a positive one,” said environmentalist Rana Bouk, holding a plastic rubbish bag.



In addition to keeping the streets clean, the activists are trying to educate people about environmental issues.

“There are a lot of benefits that have come from raising awareness about this subject,” Nadim Abdo, director of programmes at Arcenciel, an NGO that has handled the recycling of much of the waste collected at the protest sites.



