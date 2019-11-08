Skip to main content
Protesters in Lebanon target the central bank

France 24 screen grab
Nadia MASSIH

As Lebanon faces its fourth week of demonstrations, protesters are taking a more targeted approach. In their crosshairs on Thursday was the nation’s central bank.

The country has been plagued by chronic shortages of cash. Many stand in long lines at ATM machines, only to find out the machines contain no money to withdraw. The situation has grown worse as demonstrations have forced bank closures.

“We are here to shut down the central bank because the bankers took all of our money from the country, and left us nothing,” one protester in Tripoli told FRANCE 24.

