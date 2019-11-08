Skip to main content
Live
#BERLIN WALL
#Migrants
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Quake in north-western Iran kills at least 4, injures 70: state media

Issued on:

FRANCE 24
NEWS WIRES

An earthquake in northwestern Iran killed at least four people and injured 70 early on Friday, according to Iranian media reports quoting officials.

Advertising

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 2:17 a.m. (2247 GMT) 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil.

Iran's IRNA news agency said the tremor was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic in the middle of the night.

Iranian media gave no further details about the casualties, but Iranian state TV said the quake was felt in several towns and cities. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was felt by some 20 million people.

The quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), which would have amplified the shaking.

(REUTERS)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.